WINCANTON PLC - Wincanton publishes financial calendar dates

12 February 2021

LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

WINCANTON PLC ("the Company")

Wincanton publishes financial calendar dates

The Company announces the following dates for the financial year end 2020/21:

Preliminary Results Announcement 20 May 2021 Annual Report and Accounts Publication 4 June 2021 Annual General Meeting 7 July 2021 Ex Dividend Date 8 July 2021 Record Date 9 July 2021 Payment Date 6 August 2021

-Ends-

For further information please contact:

Wincanton plc Tel: +44 1249 710 000

Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary

Headland Tel: +44 20 3805 4822

Susanna Voyle/ Henry Wallers/ Jane Glover

E: wincanton@headlandconsultancy.com

Notes to Editors

About Wincanton

Wincanton is the largest British third-party logistics (3PL) company, providing supply chain solutions to some of the world's most admired companies across a wide range of industries including retail, construction, defence and energy.

As a trusted and respected business partner, we design and implement services and solutions that range from setting up and operating distribution networks, through to bonded warehouses, technology hosting, container transport and storage. We strive for operational excellence in everything we do.

We work hard to understand and respond to our customers' needs, build long-term relationships and use our skills and expertise to deliver a smarter, added value service, every day. Our customers rely on us to make their businesses operate more efficiently and to gain a competitive advantage in their sector.