Sholom's Assisted and Independent Living Facilities Voted Best Place to Work

ST. LOUIS PARK, MN / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2021 / Senior Assisted and Independent Living care provider Sholom, with facilities in St. Louis Park and St. Paul, MN, is pleased to announce that they have been recognized as the best place for an individual to pursue a career. This recognition was awarded by the 2021 Sun Media Readers' Choice publication.

The Sholom senior care facilities, in partnership with the local community, support adults in need across the continuum of care, to live life fully in a Jewish environment where all are welcome. With more than 100 years of service, Sholom offers campus-based programs in Minneapolis, St. Louis Park, and St. Paul, as well as community-based services across the metro area. Sholom offers a diverse range of senior services, providing care and facilities for independent living, HUD subsidized housing, long term care, home care, and assisted living. They also provide options for short-term rehabilitation, memory care, hospice care, and respite care.

Given the recent award and recognition as the best place to work, those who would like to become care providers may wish to consider careers at Sholom among their first choices. The Sholom website states, "Our employees are passionate about older adults and desire to make a true difference in their lives. We are a talented team of top-notch healthcare professionals who thrive on providing exceptional care for our residents. Sholom offers training and opportunities for employee development."

In order to facilitate all aspects of overall health, Sholom also offers wellness programs, adult day programs, and catering. For elderly individuals who are in need of constant care, long-term, transitional, and respite care options are available. Specialized care for seniors suffering from memory loss and dementia are also provided. The full range of services offered by Sholom can be found on their official website.

Sholom Ackerberg Family Sholom West Campus was also recognized as the top company for hospice care in St. Louis Park. Hospice care is patient-focused care for a person with a prognosis of six months or less. Their website states, "We will work with you to provide the emotional, spiritual, and medical support that you need to help make this difficult journey less difficult. For us, hospice is not just a profession; it is our calling."



To learn more about Sholom's facilities and services, one may visit the official website or contact the facility closest to them directly via phone or email.

For more information about Sholom, contact the company here:

Sholom

Jamie Maddeaux - Vice President of Marketing and Sales

651-894-4242

JMaddeaux@SHOLOM.com

3620 Phillips Parkway, St. Louis Park, MN 55426

SOURCE: Sholom

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/629521/Sholoms-Assisted-and-Independent-Living-Facilities-Voted-Best-Place-to-Work