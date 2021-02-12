West Virginia Medical Marijuana Card Telemedicine Options Announced by Green Health Docs

FREDERICK, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2021 / Green Health Docs, based in Frederick, MD, is pleased to announce the West Virginia marijuana telemedicine options that are currently available. The West Virginia Medical Marijuana Registry is now open and accepting new patient applications, meaning those interested can now officially start the process of obtaining their medical marijuana card.

The Green Health Docs team can provide West Virginia marijuana card online evaluations through telemedicine. These evaluations will have no extra cost and those who want to use this service can fill out the online form available at https://GreenHealthDocs.com/west-virginia-medical-marijuana-card/.

In order to obtain a medical marijuana card, which is required for a person to be able to buy and use medical marijuana for health issues, they must be a resident of the state of West Virginia, and those who are under 18 must have a parent or guardian caregiver.

To qualify for a West Virginia medical marijuana card, a person must also have at least one of the qualifying medical conditions. These include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); positive status for human immunodeficiency virus or acquired immune deficiency syndrome; cancer; severe chronic or intractable pain of neuropathic origin or severe chronic or intractable pain; multiple sclerosis; epilepsy; neuropathies; Huntington's disease; Crohn's disease; Neuro-Bechet's autoimmune disease; Parkinson's disease; post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); seizures (including those characteristics of epilepsy); sickle cell anemia; spinal cord injury, which is damage to the nervous tissue of the spinal cord with objective neurological indication of intractable spasticity; and terminal illness that is defined as a medical prognosis of life expectancy of approximately one year or less if the illness runs its normal course.

To receive an evaluation, a person must present a valid State ID card or West Virginia driver's license, including proof of West Virginia residency. Proof of the person's medical condition will also be needed, including medical records, prescriptions, x-ray reports, pill bottles, doctor's notes, etc. The evaluation will cost $200 for in-person and $195 if performed through telemedicine.

The certification and the ID card for the West Virginia Cannabis program will be valid for one year but can easily be renewed every year thereafter. After a person has submitted an online application and the patient registry opens in early 2021, and once the approval has been given by the provider, it may take 30 days before the state provides information regarding the status of the MMJ card. Once the card has been approved and payment has been submitted, the WV medical marijuana card will arrive through the mail within seven to 10 business days.

For those who require a caregiver, the caregiver or guardian must be someone who is at least 21 years old who is chosen by the qualifying patient as the one who is authorized to get and possess medical marijuana from state-licensed dispensaries on behalf of the patient.

Green Health Docs has made it its mission to fight the opioid epidemic in the US and allow patients to take back control of their lives through natural medications, such as medical marijuana. Green Health Docs was established by a team of pain medicine doctors, surgeons, and anesthesiologists.

Dr. Anand Dugar, owner of Green Health Docs, says, "It has been our aim to give patients easy access to medical cannabis as an alternative to traditional pain medications, antidepressants, anti-anxiety medications, and other addictive and harmful drugs. We provide patients with easy access to supportive, knowledgeable medical marijuana doctors nationwide, and we make it easier to obtain a medical marijuana card online or in person."

People can receive a WV medical marijuana card in three easy steps: The first step is to schedule an appointment to be evaluated by a West Virginia Licensed Medical Marijuana Physician. The second step is for the person to get approved by the physician and obtain their Written Certification Form. The third and final step is to submit their Application Online to the State of West Virginia and pay the $50 application fee.

Those who are interested in the telemedicine options for being evaluated to become pre-registered for a West Virginia marijuana card may want to check out the Green Health Docs website or contact them via phone or email.

