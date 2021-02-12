Corvus Insurance Offers Complimentary Cyber Risk Reports to Public Utilities

The reports help utilities entities to identify gaps in security in order to mitigate risk of hacks that can disrupt operations and potentially endanger citizens.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2021 / Corvus Insurance, a leading provider of commercial insurance products powered by AI-driven risk data, announces a new initiative providing cyber risk analysis and reports for public utilities who maintain critical infrastructure. The reports are provided free of charge and can be requested through the company's website.

Proofs of concept by security researchers have in the past shown the possibility of attacks on critical infrastructure, and a recent real-world example has rekindled fears over the security of critical suppliers of water, electricity and natural gas. The Corvus initiative offering the company's Dynamic Loss Prevention Reports is a response to the heightened need to ensure all possible measures are taken to strengthen IT security for the safety of citizens.

"As we saw with the recent event in Florida, where an intruder attempted to manipulate chemical levels in the water supply for the community, these kinds of cyberattacks have the potential to escalate to physical harm," said Nate Smolenski, CISO of Corvus Insurance. "In providing security reports for policyholders every day, we find there are often simple and inexpensive steps that can be taken to harden defenses and prevent the most common forms of attack. It's a matter of communicating this information to the right people at the right time and ensuring it is prioritized."

The Dynamic Loss Prevention Reports are produced through a non-intrusive scan of an organization's external-facing IT security systems, known as the Corvus Scan. Based on its proprietary software and scoring tools, the Corvus Scan can identify weaknesses and make recommendations for improvements to IT security. To date, the Corvus Scan has been run on tens of thousands of organizations, including thousands of local governments and utilities, as part of its critical use in underwriting Cyber Insurance, the principal target market for Corvus Insurance.

The Report includes an overall score of IT security as well as a benchmark based on the industry class and size of the organization. More granular scores and specific recommendations are provided for things like out-of-date software that may harbor vulnerabilities, the use or non-use of certain security tools, and the size of the attack surface area that must be defended.

A representative from any public utility in the United States can fill out a form on the Corvus website to receive their free report.

For more information, see https://info.corvusinsurance.com/free-security-scan.

About Corvus

Corvus Insurance is an InsurTech managing general agent (MGA) offering Smart Commercial Insurance® policies powered by AI-driven risk data. Corvus empowers commercial insurance brokers and policyholders to better predict and prevent complex risks with data-driven tools. With each policy, Corvus supplies its proprietary Dynamic Loss Prevention® reports, which inform policyholders of critical risk areas and provide actionable recommendations. Founded in 2017 by a team of veteran entrepreneurs from the insurance and technology industries, Corvus is backed by Telstra Ventures, Obvious Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, Hudson Structured Capital Management, and .406 Ventures. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, and has offices across the U.S.

Contact

Alex Pinto

Corvus Insurance

apinto@corvusinsurance.com

SOURCE: Corvus Insurance

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/629532/Corvus-Insurance-Offers-Complimentary-Cyber-Risk-Reports-to-Public-Utilities