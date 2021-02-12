Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Breaking News + Buy! Halo Collective - Darling der institutionellen Anleger!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JDJ3 ISIN: GB00B0WD0R35 Ticker-Symbol: S8F 
Tradegate
12.02.21
18:36 Uhr
0,260 Euro
+0,012
+4,84 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLGOLD PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOLGOLD PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2460,26820:00
0,2500,26020:03
ACCESSWIRE
12.02.2021 | 18:56
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SolGold PLC Announces Half-yearly Financial Report

Half-Yearly Financial Report
Quarterly MD&A Filed in Canada

BISHOPSGATE, LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2021 / The Board of SolGold ("SolGold" or the "Company") (LSE:SOLG)(TSX:SOLG) is pleased to advise all shareholders and interested investors of the release of the Company's interim financial results for the half year ended 31 December 2020. The interim financial report is included as part of this announcement.

Further, the Board advises shareholders and interested investors that the Company's website also contains access to additional information required to be filed on SEDAR in Canada in connection with the Company's quarterly financial period ended 31 December 2020. This additional information is available in the Financial Reports section of the Investor Centre on the Company's website: www.solgold.com.au

By order of the Board
Karl Schlobohm
Company Secretary

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

CONTACTS

Karl Schlobohm

SolGold Plc (Company Secretary)

kschlobohm@solgold.com.au

Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0661

Ingo Hofmaier

SolGold Plc (GM - Project & Corporate Finance) ihofmaier@solgold.com.au

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3823 2131

Fawzi Hanano / Eliza Michael

SolGold Plc (Investors / Media)

fhanano@solgold.com.au emichael@solgold.com.au

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3823 2131

Follow us on twitter @SolGold_plc

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0056P_1-2021-2-12.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: SolGold PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/629527/SolGold-PLC-Announces-Half-yearly-Financial-Report

SOLGOLD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.