GEVELOT S.A. GEVELOT S.A.: Press release 12-Feb-2021 / 18:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Public limited company with a capital of 26,932,500 euros 6, boulevard Bineau - 92300 Levallois-Perret - France 562 088 542 R.C.S. Nanterre Press release Levallois-Perret, 12 February 2021 The Gévelot company has been informed that, on 25 January 2021, Ms Armelle Martignoni, Mr Charles Bienaimé, Mr Geoffroy Bienaimé, Ms Stéphanie Bienaimé, Mr Mario Martignoni, Société de Portefeuille Familial - Sopofam and the Rosclodan company made a collective undertaking to retain 455,369 shares of the Gévelot company, representing, on the day of the event, 59.18% of Gévelot shares and 59.18% of voting rights connected to Gévelot shares, pursuant to article 787B of the French General Tax Code. This commitment, which is not a concerted action between signatories, has a duration of two years starting on 28 January 2021. Gévelot is a company listed on Euronext Growth Paris - Code ISIN FR0000033888 www.gevelot-sa.fr =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: PDF =------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: GEVELOT S.A. 6 Boulevard Bineau 92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET France Phone: +33 1 77 68 31 03 Fax: +33 1 77 68 31 05 E-mail: contact@gevelot-sa.fr Internet: www.gevelot.fr ISIN: FR0000033888 AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1168103 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

