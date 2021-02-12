Anzeige
Freitag, 12.02.2021
Dow Jones News
12.02.2021 | 18:58
GEVELOT S.A.: Press release

DJ GEVELOT S.A.: Press release 

GEVELOT S.A. 
GEVELOT S.A.: Press release 
12-Feb-2021 / 18:24 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Public limited company with a capital of 26,932,500 euros 
6, boulevard Bineau - 92300 Levallois-Perret - France 
562 088 542 R.C.S. Nanterre 
 
Press release 
Levallois-Perret, 12 February 2021 
 
The Gévelot company has been informed that, on 25 January 2021, Ms Armelle Martignoni, Mr Charles Bienaimé, Mr Geoffroy 
Bienaimé, Ms Stéphanie Bienaimé, Mr Mario Martignoni, Société de Portefeuille Familial - Sopofam and the Rosclodan 
company made a collective undertaking to retain 455,369 shares of the Gévelot company, representing, on the day of the 
event, 59.18% of Gévelot shares and 59.18% of voting rights connected to Gévelot shares, pursuant to article 787B of 
the French General Tax Code. This commitment, which is not a concerted action between signatories, has a duration of 
two years starting on 28 January 2021. 
 
 
 
 
Gévelot is a company listed on Euronext Growth Paris - Code ISIN FR0000033888 www.gevelot-sa.fr 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: PDF 
=------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      GEVELOT S.A. 
              6 Boulevard Bineau 
              92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET 
              France 
Phone:        +33 1 77 68 31 03 
Fax:          +33 1 77 68 31 05 
E-mail:       contact@gevelot-sa.fr 
Internet:     www.gevelot.fr 
ISIN:         FR0000033888 
AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:  1168103 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1168103 12-Feb-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 12, 2021 12:26 ET (17:26 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
