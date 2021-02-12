Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2021) - Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTC Pink: GTSIF) ("Lobe" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Jolt Communications LLC ("Jolt") to lead its investor relations efforts.

Philip Young, CEO of Lobe, states, "We are pleased to work with Jolt in an effort to bolster our communications with the investment community. We have a compelling story at Lobe and look forward to sharing it with the investment community at large."

Jolt is a leader in investor relations, financial media, and research for microcap and small-cap stocks. Headquartered in New York City, Jolt has worked with dozens of companies assisting their communication efforts.

The program is designed to increase market awareness and provide improved visibility of the Company. The Company entered into a three (3) month engagement with Jolt, with an effective date of February 1, 2021 for US $250,000. Jolt does not have any interest, directly or indirectly in the Company or its securities, or any right to acquire such an interest.

About Lobe Sciences Ltd.

Lobe Sciences is a life sciences company focused on psychedelic medicines. The Company, through collaborations with industry leading partners, is engaged in drug research and development using psychedelic compounds and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness.

For further information please contact:

Lobe Sciences Ltd.

Philip J Young, CEO

info@lobesciences.com

Tel: (949) 505-5623

