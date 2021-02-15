DGAP-Ad-hoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS



15-Feb-2021 / 00:30 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ART. 17 OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU 596/2014, MAR)

SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, "Steinhoff" or the "Steinhoff Group") announces that it has resolved to lodge with the Amsterdam District Court an application for Dutch "suspension of payments" procedure ("Dutch SoP") as soon as practicable to implement its proposal to settle certain multi-jurisdictional legacy litigation and various claims against SIHNV.

Further updates on the opening of a Dutch SoP will be provided in due course.

The Dutch SoP procedure will not directly affect any of the operating businesses in the Steinhoff Group.

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, South Africa

15 February 2021

Contact:

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.

Investor Relations

Tyrrel Murray

Phone: +27 21 808 0770

E-mail: tyrrel.murray@steinhoff.co.za