The first hotel in Japan to be awarded this certification, aims to ensure visitors' safety

Hotel Nikko Narita has announced that it has received verification under SGS Japan Inc.'s Cleaning and Disinfection Monitoring and Verification Service. SGS is the world's leading independent inspection, verification, testing and certification company. Hotel Nikko Narita is the first hotel in Japan to be certified under its verification service, which was developed by SGS and launched worldwide following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210214005047/en/

Presentation of the certification and SGS mark by SGS Japan Inc. Managing Director Lisson Yan (left) to Hotel Nikko Narita General Manager Makoto Yoshitaka (right) (Photo: Business Wire)

The award certifies that the infection prevention measures implemented at Hotel Nikko Narita comply with the latest guidelines recognized internationally by the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and other relevant organizations, and that they are being maintained at an appropriate level. SGS's strict international standards, which are backed up by years of inspection, testing and training experience, have ensured that Hotel Nikko Narita's cleaning and disinfection procedures will provide a safe environment for its guests and staff.

Makoto Yoshitaka, General Manager of Hotel Nikko Narita, commented, "In 2020, the world clearly changed due to the spread of COVID-19. Concerns about the further spread of the disease cannot be dispelled, and the situation continues to be unpredictable. However, against this background we continue to commit to providing a tranquil and comfortable stay in line with our hotel vision "Total comfort with you in mind". As a hotel located adjacent to Narita International Airport, the gateway to Japan, we believe our top priority is to provide safe and secure accommodation for our guests. We have therefore had the hotel verified by SGS Japan as meeting their strict international standards. With this achievement, we will continue to strive to provide the world's highest standards of safety and security to our guests in Japan as well as to the many guests from overseas who will visit Japan again in the future."

Cleaning and Disinfection Monitoring and Verification Service

Verification process:

Gap analysis based on advance examination of all relevant documentation, including evaluation of a facility's cleaning and disinfection protocols to verify their comprehensiveness and compliance with local and international guidelines. On-site verification testing following the cleaning and disinfection protocols, and carrying out of scientific verification by fluorescent markings and ATP inspections at areas of the facility most likely to experience direct customer contact. After review of the gap analysis and on-site evaluation at SGS's headquarters in Switzerland and verification by them, issuance of certification, SGS symbol and QR code. Verification to be conducted every subsequent year in order for certified facilities to continue to be able to claim certification and display the SGS symbol, with tests of fluorescent markings and ATP inspections every two months.

In the verification of Hotel Nikko Narita, a gap analysis was conducted based on more than 70 evaluation categories within SGS's strict international standards, with the 12 areas of the hotel most likely to experience direct customer contact being identified during the course of this first on-site inspection

About SGS Headquarters and SGS Japan Inc.

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, recognized as providing the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 89,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.

Established in 1878, SGS transformed grain trading in Europe by offering innovative agricultural inspection services. The company was registered in Geneva as Société Générale de Surveillance in 1919. The Japan branch was established in 1922 as the Far East Super Intense Company (FESCO), inspecting agricultural products and minerals. Shares of SGS were first listed on the Swiss Exchange (SWX) in 1981. In 1987, the Japan branch was incorporated as SGS Japan, engaging in ISO examination and certification. In 2003, it was renamed SGS Japan Inc.

About Hotel Nikko Narita

Situated in a verdant oasis, this is both an airport hotel and a resort; a multifaceted property with an international feel set in grounds boasting over 100 cherry trees that reveal their distinctive beauty in the spring. It is conveniently located about 10 minutes from Narita International Airport by hotel limousine bus. Perfect for business use, the hotel's modern Japanese-style family rooms also make it well-suited for family stays. It offers a wide range of excellent facilities including banquet halls and meeting rooms. Please visit www.nikko-narita.com/english

You can follow Hotel Nikko Narita on YouTube

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210214005047/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Ms. Ikuko Arai or Mr. Ryutaro Suzuki

Public Relations

Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd.

Tel: +81 (0)3 6685 8995

E-mail: pr@okura-nikko.co.jp