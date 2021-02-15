MiaSolé and Solliance have achieved record performance by optimizing the bandgap and the efficiency of both the rigid semi-transparent perovskite top cell and the flexible CIGS bottom cell.MiaSolé Hi-Tech, a U.S. unit of Hanergy, and the European Solliance Solar Research (Solliance), which is a consortium based in the Netherlands, have achieved a 26.5% power conversion efficiency for a solar cell combining two different thin-film PV technologies in a tandem configuration. "This impressive efficiency was achieved by optimizing the bandgap and the efficiency of both the rigid semi-transparent perovskite ...

