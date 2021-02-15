India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is funding research to develop high-efficiency crystalline silicon solar cells, as well as perovskites.From pv magazine India The Indian government is funding research at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) and state-owned engineering company Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) to develop high-efficiency solar cells, in line with ongoing efforts to introduce an incentive scheme to support PV cell production. Research team are now developing crystalline silicon solar cells with a minimum efficiency of 21%, in addition to roll-to-roll ...

