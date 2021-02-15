Bank of China, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, and Westpac have provided debt financing to bring the first 400 MW stage of the New England Solar Farm to financial close.From pv magazine Australia The first 400 MW stage of the New England Solar Farm near Uralla in New South Wales has reached financial close, thanks to debt financing from Bank of China, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, and Westpac. Joint venture UPC/AC Renewables Australia (UPC Renewables and AC Energy) said that construction on the first stage of the project started at the end of 2020. The lead contractor, Spanish infrastructure ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...