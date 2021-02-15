Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 07/2021

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2021-02-15 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.12.2020 - Baltic Technology Ventures BTE1R Subscription period RIG 26.02.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.01.2021 - INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L Buyback VLN 25.03.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.02.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 30.04.2021 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.02.2021 - mogo MOGO Public offering RIG 25.02.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.02.2021 Novaturas NTU1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.02.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB03032A LTGNB03032A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.02.2021 NEO Finance NEOFI Interim report, VLN other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.02.2021 - PRFoods PRF1T Interim report, 6 TLN 21.02.2021 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.02.2021 Moda Kapitals AS MOKBFLOT20A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.02.2021 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Interim report, 12 TLN Horizon Capital NHC months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.02.2021 EfTEN Real Estate Fund III EFT1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.02.2021 LHV Group LHV Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.02.2021 LHV Group LHV Financial forecast TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.02.2021 Trading holiday VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.02.2021 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Government RIG LVGA011228A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.02.2021 mogo MOGO Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.02.2021 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Dividend ex-date TLN Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.02.2021 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.02.2021 - DelfinGroup EXPC Interim report, 12 RIG 26.02.2021 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.02.2021 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Dividend record TLN Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.02.2021 HansaMatrix HMX1R Interim report, 12 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.02.2021 Grindeks GRD1R Delisting RIG For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
