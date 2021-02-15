Anzeige
Montag, 15.02.2021
Breaking News! TAAT Lifestyle startet US-weiten Verkauf!
GlobeNewswire
15.02.2021 | 08:05
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 07/2021

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2021-02-15 08:00 CET --


PERIOD            COMPANY TICKER                     EVENT                MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.12.2020  -  Baltic Technology Ventures BTE1R   Subscription period  RIG   
      26.02.2021                                                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.01.2021  -  INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L      Buyback              VLN   
      25.03.2021                                                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.02.2021  -  Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe    Government           VLN   
      30.04.2021                                      securities auction        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   12.02.2021  -  mogo MOGO                          Public offering      RIG   
      25.02.2021                                                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      15.02.2021  Novaturas NTU1L                    Sales figures        VLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      15.02.2021  Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe    Government           VLN   
                   LTGCB03032A LTGNB03032A            securities auction        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      15.02.2021  NEO Finance NEOFI                  Interim report,      VLN   
                                                      other                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.02.2021  -  PRFoods PRF1T                      Interim report, 6    TLN   
      21.02.2021                                      months                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      15.02.2021  Moda Kapitals AS MOKBFLOT20A       Coupon payment date  RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      15.02.2021  Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern     Interim report, 12   TLN   
                   Horizon Capital NHC                months                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      16.02.2021  EfTEN Real Estate Fund III EFT1T   Interim report, 12   TLN   
                                                      months                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      16.02.2021  LHV Group LHV                      Sales figures        TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      16.02.2021  LHV Group LHV                      Financial forecast   TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      16.02.2021                                     Trading holiday      VLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      17.02.2021  Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia   Government           RIG   
                   LVGA011228A                        securities auction        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      18.02.2021  mogo MOGO                          Investors event      RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      18.02.2021  Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern     Dividend ex-date     TLN   
                   Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      19.02.2021  Ekspress Grupp EEG1T               Interim report, 12   TLN   
                                                      months                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   19.02.2021  -  DelfinGroup EXPC                   Interim report, 12   RIG   
      26.02.2021                                      months                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      19.02.2021  Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern     Dividend record      TLN   
                   Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT           date                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      19.02.2021  HansaMatrix HMX1R                  Interim report, 12   RIG   
                                                      months                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      19.02.2021  Grindeks GRD1R                     Delisting            RIG   



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
