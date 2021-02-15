The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 15.02.2021Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 15.02.2021Aktien1 NO0010307135 Aqua Bio Technology ASA2 AU000000AEF4 Australian Ethical Investment Ltd.3 FR0013345493 Bio-UV Group SAS4 JE00B3RWLF12 China New Energy Ltd.5 GG00BGJYPP46 Chrysalis Investments Ltd.6 SE0015407382 Fastator AB7 HK0450001869 Hung Hing Printing Group Ltd.8 HK1097008929 I-Cable Communications Ltd.9 JP3217100001 Kanematsu Corp.10 CNE1000003Q0 Luoyang Glass Co. Ltd.11 NO0010289200 NattoPharma ASA12 FR0004171346 Nextedia S.A.13 KYG6847M1087 OurGame International Holdings Ltd.14 NO0010395577 Philly Shipyard ASA15 SG1J49001550 Straits Trading Co. Ltd.16 ZAE000161832 Super Group Ltd.17 JP3577600004 Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings Inc.18 FR0013254851 Valbiotis S.A.19 CNE1000005B7 Yantai North Andre Juice Co. Ltd.20 ZAE000088431 Zeder Investments Ltd.21 US37518G2003 GigCapital4 Inc.22 FR0011398874 Spineway23 GB00BFPM8908 Venture Life Group PLC24 NL00150005Y4 Pharvaris N.V.25 US24664R2067 Delek Group Ltd.26 FR0010844464 Medesis Pharma S.A.27 FR0011651694 Pherecydes Pharma S.A.28 US81728A1088 Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc.29 GB00BFX2VL54 Asimilar Group PLC30 SE0015221221 Ellwee AB31 SE0014731089 Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB32 SE0015192067 Nordnet AB33 CA67001F1045 Novamind Inc.34 GB00BLGZ9862 Tesco PLCAnleihen1 XS2303052695 CTP B.V.2 XS2293075680 Orsted A/S3 AU3SG0002447 South Australian Government Financing Authority4 US91282CBM29 United States of America5 DE000DD5AVF5 DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank6 DE000A3H20R1 INDUSTRIA WOHNEN GmbH7 XS2303825223 International Bank for Reconstruction and Development8 DE000LB2CXR1 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg9 DE000NLB3PM4 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-10 US912810SU34 United States of America11 USU16450BA27 Chesapeake Energy Corp.12 GB00BN4H3G46 Invenio Capital PLC13 US70614WAA80 Peloton Interactive Inc.14 XS1233710380 Bank Dhofar SAOG15 XS2257361118 CMB International Leasing Management Ltd.16 XS2257361464 CMB International Leasing Management Ltd.17 USY1753QAB87 Continuum Energy Levanter Pte. Ltd.18 XS2056719359 DP World PLC19 USL48008AB91 Hidrovias International Finance S.a.r.l.20 XS2296207116 Investec Bank PLC21 USY4949FAF28 Korea Southern Power Co. Ltd.22 XS1843435410 Novem Group GmbH23 XS1903485800 Oil and Gas Holding Company B.S.C, The24 XS1901860160 Oil and Gas Holding Company B.S.C, The25 XS1807502668 Rönesans Gayrimenkul Yatirim A.S.26 XS2303089697 SpareBank 1 SMN27 USL9326VAB29 Tupy Overseas S.A.28 FR0126704883 Allianz Banque S.A.29 XS2294853697 Asian Development Bank (ADB)30 XS2303762475 Deutsche Bank AG31 XS2289828902 European Bank for Reconstruction and Development32 XS2296644094 European Bank for Reconstruction and Development33 XS2300295800 European Investment Bank (EIB)34 XS2288097640 International Bank for Reconstruction and Development35 XS1969787396 International Finance Corp.36 XS1811436069 Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau37 DE000HLB4058 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale38 XS2293681685 Orsted A/S39 AT0000A2NYE1 Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich AG