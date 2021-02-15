Anzeige
Montag, 15.02.2021
Breaking News! TAAT Lifestyle startet US-weiten Verkauf!
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: ENDOMINES AB: MERGING OF NEW SHARES

EXCHANGE NOTICE, FEBRUARY 15, 2021 SHARES (Record Id 161844)

ENDOMINES AB: MERGING OF NEW SHARES

A total of 85,590,860 new shares (ENDOMN0121) of the share issue of Endomines
AB will be traded together with the old shares (ENDOM) as of 16 February 2021.
Trading with the new shares will end on 15 February 2021. 

Identifiers of Endomines AB's share as of 16 February 2021:

Trading code: ENDOM
ISIN code: SE0008294334
Orderbook id: 94144
Number of shares: 216,896,035

Trading ends:

Trading code: ENDOMN0121
ISIN code: SE0015382031
Orderbook id: 213769
Last trading day: 15 February 2021

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
