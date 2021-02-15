Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: ENDOMINES AB: MERGING OF NEW SHARES

EXCHANGE NOTICE, FEBRUARY 15, 2021 SHARES (Record Id 161844) ENDOMINES AB: MERGING OF NEW SHARES A total of 85,590,860 new shares (ENDOMN0121) of the share issue of Endomines AB will be traded together with the old shares (ENDOM) as of 16 February 2021. Trading with the new shares will end on 15 February 2021. Identifiers of Endomines AB's share as of 16 February 2021: Trading code: ENDOM ISIN code: SE0008294334 Orderbook id: 94144 Number of shares: 216,896,035 Trading ends: Trading code: ENDOMN0121 ISIN code: SE0015382031 Orderbook id: 213769 Last trading day: 15 February 2021 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260