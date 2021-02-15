Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) of Copperstone Resources AB (59/21)

Trading in Copperstone Resources AB (publ) paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is February 17, 2021. Short name: COPP BTA B --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015382007 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 213771 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Augment Partners AB. For further information, please call Augment Partners AB on +46 8 505 65 172.