Ophthalmic Drug Market Size Worth $60.3 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ophthalmic drugs market size is expected to reach USD 60.3 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028. An increase in the prevalence of eye-related disorders, such as presbyopia, macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy, is one of the major drivers of the market. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, over 2.71 million people in the U.S. were affected by Primary Open-angle Glaucoma (POAG) in 2011, and the number is estimated to reach 7.3 million by 2050.

Key suggestions from the report:

In 2020, anti-VEGF agents dominated the market owing to high preference by ophthalmologists, enhanced tissue penetration, and rapid responsive rates

Retinal disorders was the fastest-growing disease segment in 2020 owing to an increase in the prevalence of age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, technological advancements, and rising strategic collaborations

The topical route of administration dominated the market in 2020 due to the high patient compliance, non-invasiveness, and self-administrability

The eye drops segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to impending launches of several ophthalmic solutions and suspensions in the near future and its direct drug delivery mechanism

North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to the rising consumer awareness, high disease burden, technological advancements, and proactive government measures

Read 307 page research report with ToC on "Ophthalmic Drugs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Disease (Dry Eye, Eye Allergy, Glaucoma, Eye Infection), By Drug Class, By Dosage Form, By Route Of Administration, By Product Type, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/ophthalmic-therapeutics-drug-market

Moreover, due to COVID-19, it has become increasingly unsafe for individuals to touch their face several times a day, which is a known cause of transmission. Therefore, companies are developing long-acting, hands-free therapies to combat such challenges. For instance, in April 2020, Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. completed Phase III clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of DEXTENZA for allergic conjunctivitis. It is a hands-free therapy administered in the office setting as an intracanalicular insert. It is bioresorbable and designed to release the corticosteroid dexamethasone to the ocular surface, lasting 30 days. It is a one-time and long-acting therapy that can be useful during the COVID-19 crisis.

Investors are increasingly funding companies to support the clinical development of novel treatments for eye diseases thereby fueling the market growth. For instance, in February 2019, Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. received USD 93 million series B financing from Invus Opportunities, Flying L Partners, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Versant Ventures, and Vida Ventures. The company's product candidates include OC-01 and OC-02 in a Phase 2b clinical trial.

In addition, increasing development and approval of new laboratory methods is expected to boost the market growth. For instance, in July 2020, Quest Diagnostics received emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. FDA for a laboratory technique that was developed for extracting viral RNA. This new technique was designed to expand the testing capacity of COVID-19 molecular tests.

Furthermore, key players in the market undertake various strategies to strengthen their product portfolios and offer diverse, technologically advanced, and innovative products. For instance, in September 2019, Alcon introduced iLUX Patient Care Kits to support practices in treating people with dry eyes in the U.S.

Grand View Research has segmented the global ophthalmic drugs market on the basis of drug class, disease, dosage form, route of administration, product type, and region:

Ophthalmic Drugs Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Antiallergy



Anti-VEGF Agents



Anti-inflammatory



Nonsteroidal Drugs





Steroidal Drugs



Antiglaucoma



Others

Ophthalmic Drugs Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Dry Eye



Eye Allergy



Glaucoma



Eye Infection



Retinal Disorders



Macular Degeneration





Diabetic Retinopathy



Others



Uveitis



Others

Ophthalmic Drugs Dosage Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Gels



Eye Solutions



Capsules & Tablets



Eye Drops



Ointments

Ophthalmic Drugs Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Topical



Local Ocular



Subconjunctival





Intravitreal





Retrobulbar





Intracameral



Systemic

Ophthalmic Drugs Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Prescription Drugs



OTC Drugs

Ophthalmic Drugs Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Russia



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Australia





South Korea





Singapore



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa



South Africa





UAE





Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Ophthalmic Drugs Market

Alcon

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Bausch Health

Allergan

Pfizer, Inc.

Bayer AG

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Genentech, Inc.

Novartis AG

Regeneron

Merck & Co.

Coherus Biosciences, Inc.

