Sievi Capital Oyj
WKN: 938508 ISIN: FI0009008924 
Frankfurt
15.02.21
08:18 Uhr
1,130 Euro
-0,005
-0,44 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SIEVI CAPITAL OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIEVI CAPITAL OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
15.02.2021 | 09:53
Sievi Capital Oyj: Invitation to Sievi Capital webcast for 2020

Sievi Capital Plc
Press release, 15 February 2021 at 10.45 am EET

Invitation to Sievi Capital webcast for 2020

Sievi Capital Plc will publish its Financial Statements Release for 2020 on Wednesday, 24 February at approximately 8 am EET. The company will organise a webcast in Finnish for analysts, investors and the media on the same day at 10:00 am EET.

In the webcast, Päivi Marttila, Sievi Capital's CEO, and Markus Peura, CFO, will present the results and key events of 2020. In addition, CEO Toni Brigatti will introduce the operations of Logistikas, our newest target company offering comprehensive logistics services.

You can follow the live webcast at https://sievicapital.videosync.fi/2020-q4-tulos

Questions can be submitted on the webcast platform or by sending them in advance by email to info@sievicapital.fi by 9:00 am on Wednesday, 24 February 2021.

A recording of the webcast and the presentation materials will be available later on the same day on Sievi Capital's website.

SIEVI CAPITAL PLC

FURTHER INFORMATION:
CEO Päivi Marttila, tel. +358 400 285 358

DISTRIBUTION:
Major media
www.sievicapital.fi

Sievi Capital is a listed (Nasdaq Helsinki) private equity investment company that invests in small and medium-sized Finnish companies. Sievi Capital acts in close partnership with management and co-owners in target companies and actively supports growth, performance and value creation.


