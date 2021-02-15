A new report from REBA highlights the leading players and found that utility scale solar power was the most sought-after renewable resource among the country's major companies.From pv magazine USA Amazon was the No. 1 U.S. corporate buyer of renewable energy in 2020, procuring more than 3.16 GW. Utility scale solar power also was the most sought-after renewable resource among the country's major corporations. That's according to the Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance (REBA), a member-based organization that represents and advocates on behalf of many of the nation's largest corporate energy purchasers. ...

