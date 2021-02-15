The 2 MW plant is installed at the historic site of agro-food group SPM, in Thailand. With 2.8 GWh/year of low-carbon electricity, it will cover up to 20% of the site's annual energy consumption.From pv magazine France. Greenyellow Thailand, a subsidiary of the French solar company Greenyellow, which is itself a subsidiary of French mass-retail company Groupe Casino, has announced the commissioning of Thailand's first floating solar power plant. The 2 MW plant was deployed in Thailand on the historic site of local agro-food company SPM group. The 6,000 solar panels used for the project occupy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...