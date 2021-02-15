Anzeige
Magnit Opens Seven Additional Discounters

DJ Magnit Opens Seven Additional Discounters 

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) 
Magnit Opens Seven Additional Discounters 
15-Feb-2021 / 12:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press-release | Krasnodar | February 15, 2021. 
 
Magnit Opens Seven Additional Discounters 
 
Krasnodar, Russia (February 15, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company, Magnit), one of Russia's leading 
retailers, has opened seven additional discounter stores under the My Price banner in Kazan (Republic of Tatarstan), 
Ruzayevka (Republic of Mordovia), Kuznetsk (Penza region), Verkhovye (Oryol region), Nevinnomyssk (Stavropol region), 
Semyonov (Nizhny Novgorod region), and Olonets (Republic of Karelia), bringing the total number of discounters up to 
23. 
All these discounters were opened at the premises previously occupied by Magnit Convenience stores. The total space of 
the store is around 150-350 sq. meters. The assortment includes about 1,700 items. The focus is mainly on goods from 
the first price segment and private labels (more than 15% of the total assortment), as well as on fast-moving consumer 
goods in value packs: vegetables, fruits, dry foods, dairy products, meat gastronomy, poultry, preserved foods, 
confectionery, baby food, drinks, pet food, household chemicals, etc. The discounters follow simple zoning principles 
and have only a basic equipment setup. This, however, does not affect the level of customer service, which remains high 
and meets all the requirements to a modern store. 
Looking back, the first three stores under the new pilot format were opened in Samara and Kamyshin in Volgograd region 
and Staraya Kulatka village in Ulyanovsk region. My Price discounters are aimed at price-sensitive consumers who 
frequently make minor purchases of articles from the traditional assortment or wish to stock up on products. The 
Company later opened additional stores in Voronezh, Lipetsk, Samara, as well as Kabardino-Balkaria and Krasnodar, Tula, 
Chelyabinsk, Rostov, and Altay regions. 
Magnit plans to continue piloting discounters and is going to open several dozen more stores under this format by the 
end of 2021 in order to closely examine customer feedback and decide on whether to scale the concept. 
 
 
 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
 
Dmitry Kovalenko 
Director for Investor Relations 
Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru 
Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80 
 
 
Dina Chistyak 
Director for Investor Relations 
Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101 
 
Media Inquiries 
Media Relations Department 
Email: press@magnit.ru 
 
Note to editors: 
Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the Company is headquartered 
in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 21,564 
stores (14,911 convenience, 470 supermarkets and 6,183 drogerie stores) in 3,752 cities and towns throughout 7 federal 
regions of the Russian Federation. 
In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 
billion and an EBITDA of RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and 
its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. 
 
Forward-looking statements: 
This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, 
statements regarding expected sales growth rate and store openings are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking 
statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results 
to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on 
information available to Magnit as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements 
attributable to Magnit are qualified by this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any 
forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances. 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           US55953Q2021 
Category Code:  MSCU 
TIDM:           MGNT 
LEI Code:       2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   93500 
EQS News ID:    1168210 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 15, 2021 04:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

