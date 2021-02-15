The "Europe Pharmaceutical Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market 2020-2030 by Service, Therapeutic Application, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European pharmaceutical CRO market accounted for $11.96 billion in 2019 and will grow by 7.9% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the rising incidence of disease, rising healthcare expenditures, increasing dependence on contract research organizations due to improved efficiency and productivity.

Highlighted with 36 tables and 45 figures, this report is based on comprehensive research of the entire Europe pharmaceutical CRO market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies of the period 2015-2019 and provides a forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe pharmaceutical CRO market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Service, Therapeutic Application, End User, and Country.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe pharmaceutical CRO market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Charles River Laboratories

CMIC Co. Ltd

Covance Inc.

Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co Ltd

ICON Plc

IQVIA Holdings Inc.

LSK Europe Pharma Service Co Ltd

Novotech Pty Ltd

PAREXEL International Corporation

Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC (PPD)

PRA Health Sciences Inc.

Quanticate Ltd

Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd

SGS SA (SGS Life Sciences)

Syneos Health Inc.

WuXi AppTec Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary

2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Service

3.1 Market Overview by Service

3.2 CRO for Pre-clinical Development

3.3 CRO for Phase I Trials

3.4 CRO for Phase II Trials

3.5 CRO for Phase III Trials

3.6 CRO for Phase IV Trials

3.7 Laboratory Services

3.8 Consulting Services

3.9 Data Management Services

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Therapeutic Application

4.1 Market Overview by Therapeutic Application

4.2 Infectious Diseases

4.3 Oncology

4.4 Metabolic Disorders

4.5 Cardiovascular Disorders

4.6 Central Nervous System

4.7 Respiratory Disorders

4.8 Gastrointestinal Disorders

4.9 Other Therapeutic Applications

5 Segmentation of Europe Market by End User

5.1 Market Overview by End User

5.2 Pharmaceutical Biopharmaceutical Companies

5.3 Medical Device Companies

5.4 Academic Institutes

6 European Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.1 Overview of European Market

6.2 Germany

6.3 UK

6.4 France

6.5 Spain

6.6 Italy

6.7 Russia

6.8 Rest of European Market

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors

7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

7.3 Company Profiles

8 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management

8.1 Risk Evaluation of Europe Market

8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

