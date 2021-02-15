Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Bam Bam Resources: Künftiger Kupfergigant in Nevada? 17% CU pro Tonne!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851908 ISIN: NO0005052605 Ticker-Symbol: NOH1 
Tradegate
15.02.21
12:20 Uhr
4,090 Euro
+0,070
+1,74 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX Total Return Index
1-Jahres-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,0774,08012:46
4,0794,08012:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.02.2021 | 12:05
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Norsk Hydro: Hydro appoints Helena Nonka EVP Corporate Development

Helena Nonka, global head of New business for natural resources at SGS, has been appointed Executive Vice President for Corporate Development in Hydro.

Nonka (45) will report to President and CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim and will join the Corporate Management Board. She will start the new position on April 1, replacing Arvid Moss, who has been acting in this newly established role since mid-2019.

Nonka is an experienced executive with a global career spanning more than 20 years in the natural resources industry, professional services, consulting, and academia.

Helena Nonka comes from a role as the Global Head of New Business for Natural Resources at Swiss based SGS. From 2007 to 2019, Nonka worked for Rio Tinto, where she held several senior commercial and leadership roles globally, including the last five years as General Manager Corporate Strategy.

Nonka holds a master's degree in political science from University of Quebec in Montreal, a master's degree in law from HEC Montreal and has worked in academia while studying towards a PhD in international relations.

Investor contact
Line Haugetraa
+47 41406376
Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com

Press contact
Halvor Molland
+47 92979797
Halvor.Molland@hydro.com


NORSK HYDRO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.