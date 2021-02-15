Nasdaq Tallinn: Observation status applied to AS Arco Vara shares

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-02-15 12:24 CET -- Nasdaq Tallinn decided on February 15, 2021 to apply an observation status to AS Arco Vara shares (ARC1T, ISIN code: EE3100034653) based on the section 3.5.4.6. of chapter Supervision of the rules and regulations in relation to the announced intention of takeover offer to the shareholders. Based on sub-sections of the clause 3.5. of the Supervision Rules of Nasdaq Tallinn, the Exchange has the right to add an observation status to a share and to the trading information displayed on the web site to draw the market participants' attention to significant circumstances related to a security or an issuer. According to Supervision Rules clause 3.5.4.6 the observation status can be added in the case of making takeover offer to the shareholders of the issuer or announcing the intention of such an offer. Today, on February 15, AS Arco Vara disclosed information about changes in substantial holding of AS Arco Vara and about the intention to make a mandatory takeover bid to the shareholders of AS Arco Vara by OÜ Alarmo Kapital. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.