DJ Fix Price Group Ltd.: UK Financial Conduct Authority approves Registration Document

Fix Price Group Ltd. (FIXP) Fix Price Group Ltd.: UK Financial Conduct Authority approves Registration Document 15-Feb-2021 / 14:20 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. Neither this announcement, nor anything contained herein, nor anything contained in the Registration Document referred to herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. Investors should not subscribe for or purchase any securities referred to in this announcement or the Registration Document except on the basis of information contained in a prospectus in its final form (the "Prospectus") that may be published by Fix Price Group Ltd (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries and subsidiary undertakings, the "Group" or "Fix Price") in due course in connection with the possible admission of global depositary receipts representing its ordinary shares to the standard listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") and to trading on the main market of London Stock Exchange plc (the "London Stock Exchange"). A copy of any Prospectus published by the Company will, if published, be available for inspection from the Company's registered office at Commerce House, Wickhams Cay I, P.O. Box 3140, Road Town, Tortola, VG1110, British Virgin Islands and on the Company's website at https://ir.fix-price.com/. 15 February 2021 UK Financial Conduct Authority approves Registration Document Further to its announcement earlier today relating to a potential initial public offering (the "Offer"), Fix Price, one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, confirms that the registration document relating to the Company (the "Registration Document") has received approval from the FCA and has now been published on the Company's website at https://ir.fix-price.com/, subject to certain access restrictions. A copy of the Registration Document has also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. Media enquiries EM (communications advisor to Fix Price) Denis Denisov Peter Morley Dmitry Zhadan denisov@em-comms.com morley@em-comms.com zhadan@em-comms.com +7 985 410 3544 +43 676 684 5252 +7 916 770 8909 Fix Price pr@fix-price.ru About the Company One of the leading variety value retailers globally, and the largest in Russia, Fix Price has helped its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers a unique and constantly refreshed assortment of non-food, drogerie and food products at low fixed price points. Today there are more than 4,200 Fix Price stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking approximately 1,800 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells products from leading global brands and smaller local suppliers. In 2020, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 190.1 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of RUB 36.8 billion and net profit of RUB 17.6 billion, in accordance with IFRS. 