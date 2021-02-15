DJ 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on quarterly report disclosure by the issuer

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on quarterly report disclosure by the issuer 15-Feb-2021 / 12:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Information statement on quarterly report disclosure by the issuer "Surgutneftegas" PJSC has disclosed the issuer's report (quarterly report) for IVQ 2020. Website used by the issuer to disclose information: http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 A copy of the issuer's report (quarterly report) is provided upon request of an interested party for a fee that shall not exceed the costs of making such copy. Date when the text of the quarterly report was published on the website: 15 February, 2021. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: FR TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 93560 EQS News ID: 1168321 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

