WKN: 3964 ISIN: GG00B1NP5142 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED GBP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED GBP 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
15.02.2021 | 13:52
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BH Macro Limited - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, February 15

BH MACRO LIMITED (the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

15 February 2021

Directorate change

The Company announces the retirement today of Colin Maltby as chairman and non-executive independent director of the Company. Mr Maltby has been a director of the Company since 2015 and chairman since June 2019. The Company's board greatly appreciates Mr Maltby's leadership and contribution to the Company.

Richard Horlick, a non-executive independent director of the Company since 2019, has been appointed to the role of chairman of the Company's board of directors with immediate effect.

Enquiries
Richard Horlick
Chairman
William Simmonds
J.P. Morgan Cazenove
0207 742 4000

