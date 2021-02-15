BH Macro Limited - Directorate Change

BH MACRO LIMITED (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)



LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

15 February 2021

Directorate change

The Company announces the retirement today of Colin Maltby as chairman and non-executive independent director of the Company. Mr Maltby has been a director of the Company since 2015 and chairman since June 2019. The Company's board greatly appreciates Mr Maltby's leadership and contribution to the Company.

Richard Horlick, a non-executive independent director of the Company since 2019, has been appointed to the role of chairman of the Company's board of directors with immediate effect.



Enquiries

Richard Horlick

Chairman

William Simmonds

J.P. Morgan Cazenove

0207 742 4000

