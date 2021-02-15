Future Market Insights: How An Increasingly Stringent Regulatory Norms are Spurring Growth of Epoxy Curing Agents Market: Future market Insights Report Analyzes

Market players are focusing on capacity expansion to gain a competitive advantage.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2021 / Future Market Insights, Dubai: FMI states in its recent study on the epoxy curing agents market that the market will record a CAGR of 5 % through 2028. Demand for epoxy curing agents is expected to continue to increase especially due to the surge in demand for epoxy resins by manufacturers of electrical laminates

" Increasing consumption of epoxy resins by electrical laminate manufacturers and substantial demand for printed circuit boards (PCBs), which are widely used in electronic products manufacturing, will collectively push the market for epoxy curing agents over the next decade ." says the FMI analyst.

Epoxy curing agents Market - Important Highlights

Amines and polyamines are anticipated to constitute a dominant category according to product form, while amides and polyamides are classified as the quickest prospering segment.

According to its end-use, the construction, electrical and electronics, and automotive and aerospace industries are expected to dominate the market during the projected years.

According to application type, Paints, coatings, and inks will continue to hold a leading revenue share, in the upcoming years.

the global market is anticipated to be led by China during the projected years, owing to the hefty consumption of epoxy agents by paints, coatings, and ink industry.

Epoxy curing agents Market - Drivers

The demand is expected to be powered by the successful emergence of bio-based and water-based epoxy curing agents over the next 10 years.

An increase in usage of epoxy resins by electrical laminate manufacturers and a huge demand for printed circuit boards (PCBs) is likely to boost the growth of the market.

Fuel consumption regulations developed for the use of lightweight materials by automakers and producers of aerospace components will also gain considerable traction in the industry during the forecast period.

Epoxy curing agents Market - Restraints.

Strict regulations from regulatory bodies prohibit production in European regions which are hindering the growth of the market.

Fluctuations in the price of raw materials are anticipated to be a key restraint during the projected.

COVID-19 Impact on epoxy curing agents Market

The epoxy curing agents' market growth is anticipated to be hampered owing to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. The epoxy curing agents' market growth declined drastically when the manufacturing units experienced shutdowns for months and a deficiency in raw materials supply and shortage of human resources. But the market is expected to have a turnaround as economies steadily stabilize.

Competitive Landscape

The epoxy curing agents market players are leaning towards the expansion of the production facilities besides opting for planned and strategic collaborations to gain a competitive edge. Some of the key companies are BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Aditya Birla Corporation, Olin Corporation, Gabriel Performance Products, Toray Fine Chemicals, Hexion Inc., Showa Denko KK, and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation. Besides the dominant players such as Huntsman Corporation, Olin Corporation, and Evonik Industries AG

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the epoxy curing agents market. Global, regional, and national-level analysis of the current trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights based on product type (Amines and Polyamines, Amides and Polyamides, Anhydrides, Phenolic, Others), application(Adhesives and Sealants, Composites), end-use (Construction, Electrical and electronics, Power Generation, Automotive and Transportation, Marine and Others)and across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

