Fabege appoints Fred Grönwall as its new Head of Technical Operations

NACKA, Sweden, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fred Grönwall is currently Plant Manager for Cementa AB and will replace Anders Borggren, who has chosen to reduce his workload in order to eventually retire. Fred Grönwall will take on his new role at the beginning of the summer and will be a member of the Executive Management Team.

As the Head of Technical Operations, Fred will be responsible for the continued development of our working methods and will work proactively with digitisation and development issues. As Plant Manager at the Heidelberg Cement Group, Fred Grönwall has demonstrated solid leadership experience and has worked with making continuous improvements in the areas of technology, energy and the environment, as well as regarding digitisation issues.

"We thank Anders Borggren for developing our working methods and promoting digitalisation issues on a large scale. With Fred, we have found the right person to take over from Anders and to take us to new levels," comments Stefan Dahlbo, President and CEO Fabege.

Fred Grönwall has a degree in energy systems and business administration.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
Stefan Dahlbo
President and CEO
tel. +46 (0)8-555 148 10
stefan.dahlbo@fabege.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/fabege/r/fabege-appoints-fred-gronwall-as-its-new-head-of-technical-operations,c3287178

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1568/3287178/1373250.pdf

Press release pdf

https://news.cision.com/fabege/i/gronwall,c2877563

Grönwall

