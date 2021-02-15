The Israeli authorities have selected 24 bidders for the tender's final phase. Construction of the solar-plus-storage facility is planned for late 2021, and completion in 2023.The Israeli government has revealed the bidders that will compete in the final phase of the tender launched in January 2020 for a 300 MW solar power plant in the Negev desert. The list features 24 bidders in total; these include a consortium comprising real estate developer Global Sun Israel, L.P. and Chinese state-owned project contractor China National Technical Import and Export Corporation (CNTIC); Israeli solar developer ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...