How the Rise in Geriatric Population is Driving Growth of Knee Hyaluronic Acid Injections Market: Future Market Insights Report Analyzes

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2021 / FMI states in its recent study on the knee hyaluronic acid injections market that the market will record a noteworthy CAGR of 4.6% through 2030. Demand for knee hyaluronic acid injections is anticipated to continue surging particularly due to the increased global burden of osteoarthritis among people.

"As the prevalence of osteoarthritis grows in direct proportion with the ever-widening base of the geriatric population, the demand for viscosupplementation will prevail high, subsequently driving the demand for knee hyaluronic injections for the years to come.." says the FMI analyst.

Knee hyaluronic acid injections Market - Important Highlights

Three injection viscosupplementation is projected to remain most sought after during the projected years.

By distribution channel, The ambulatory surgical center segment is anticipated to hold its dominance during the forecasted years.

North America led by the US is estimated to hold the major market share, due to its advancement presence of a wide base of the population suffering from arthritis

Knee hyaluronic acid injections Market - Drivers

Rising awareness about health benefits and advancements in diagnostic technology and more product availability is likely to drive the market during the forecast period.

An increase in global osteoarthritis will drive the market, as people are becoming more prone to health complications.

Favorable government policies and guidelines around the world to invest more in healthcare sectors are encouraging market growth.

Knee hyaluronic acid injections Market - Restraints.

temporary Injection-site pain, swelling, heat, redness, rash, itching, bruising around the joint, among others have been reported as the most possible side effects, which continues to be the key market restraint.

absence of sufficient concrete scientific evidence proving their effectiveness is hindering the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact on Knee hyaluronic acid injections Market

The knee hyaluronic acid injections market growth is expected to be hampered owing to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. As several countries went into lockdown, frequent visits to the hospital got reduced by the patients and the main focus of the doctors shifted to bring this pandemic under control. However, the market is expected to experience a swift turnaround with the stabilization of the economy.

Competitive Landscape

The knee hyaluronic acid injections market players are leaning towards the expansion of the production facilities besides opting for strategic collaborations to attain a competitive edge. Besides, the securing of permits from the regulatory bodies involved is a crucial consideration that allows wide-scale rollout, which in turn means greater growth opportunities. Moreover, acquiring permits from the regulatory bodies concerned is a key factor that makes for a wide-ranging rollout, which in turn creates greater expansion opportunities.

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the knee hyaluronic acid injections market. Global, regional, and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights based on product type (Single Injection, Three Injection, Five Injection), the end-user(Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Orthopedic Clinics, Retail Pharmacies), distribution channel, and across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

