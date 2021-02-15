Anzeige
Bam Bam Resources: Künftiger Kupfergigant in Nevada? 17% CU pro Tonne!
15.02.2021 | 15:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of OncoZenge AB (19/21)

With effect from February 19, 2021, the subscription rights in OncoZenge AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including March 02, 2021. 

Instrument:      Subscription rights                     
Short name:      ONCOZ TR                                
Clearing:        Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:       SE0015531223                            
Order book ID:   217008                                  
Market Segment:  First North STO                         
Tick Size:       MiFID II tick size table                



With effect from February 19, 2021, the paid subscription shares in OncoZenge
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:      Paid subscription shares                
Short name:      ONCOZ BTA                               
Clearing:        Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:       SE0015531231                            
Order book ID:   217009                                  
Market Segment:  First North STO                         
Tick Size:       MiFID II tick size table                


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
