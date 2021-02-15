Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of OncoZenge AB (19/21)

With effect from February 19, 2021, the subscription rights in OncoZenge AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including March 02, 2021. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ONCOZ TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015531223 Order book ID: 217008 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from February 19, 2021, the paid subscription shares in OncoZenge AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ONCOZ BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015531231 Order book ID: 217009 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB