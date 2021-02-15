Easily Purchase Crypto in the BitPay Wallet App Using a Bank Card Through Simplex

BitPay, the world's largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services, today announced a collaboration with on/offramp market leader, Simplex to enable European users to buy crypto seamlessly with no credit or debit card fees from within the BitPay Wallet app. The promotion allows users to quickly and easily buy crypto fee-free using their debit or credit cards for up to 45 days. Included in the promotion are top coins such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ether, as well as PAX and BUSD. For consumers looking to get in before it's too late, now is the time to act.

"We want to encourage first-time buyers to purchase crypto and experience first hand how easy it is to purchase, store and spend crypto through the BitPay Wallet app integration with Simplex," said Stephen Pair, CEO with BitPay. "BitPay wants to make it simple to adopt crypto, and by working with Simplex, we can eliminate the need for users to navigate to a cryptocurrency exchange to fund the wallet and start living a life on crypto."

Typically, buying crypto involves fees to make a purchase with a debit or credit card, however for a limited time BitPay is waiving those fees for users. Europeans interested in buying bitcoin or other cryptos or wanting to increase their crypto holdings can save on this current fee promotion. From within the BitPay Wallet app, users can also open and fund an account with Simplex Banking, a method that enables seamless and fast local payment methods. This unique solution gives consumers the power to purchase without limits and truly capitalize on market highs.

"At Simplex, we empower hundreds of partners to enable millions of people to buy billions of dollars in digital assets. We're excited to work alongside our friends at BitPay to help anyone, anywhere enter into the crypto space," said Nimrod Lehavi, Founder and CEO of Simplex. "Together, Simplex and BitPay are growing the ecosystem with a seamless on/off-ramping solution for every user."

Simplex is a licensed financial institution offering the widest range of payment methods and fraud-free cryptocurrency purchases. Pioneering new methods for accessibility and innovations to its partner network, Simplex is a team obsessed with crypto adoption. Simplex was recently awarded Principal Member of the Visa network, enabling its partners to roll out debit cards to their entire user base, furthering crypto availability and closing the loop in the on/offramp flow.

As a secure, non-custodial open-source wallet, the BitPay Wallet app can purchase, store, receive, and spend crypto without compromising on security or usability. The BitPay Wallet app also supports an array of options to store crypto, make online payments, buy gift cards and turn bitcoin into euros.

About Simplex

Simplex has been changing the status quo of crypto on/off ramps since 2014. As the market leader, we pioneered the first riskless global fiat onramp using a credit and debit card, which promises a zero chargeback guarantee. Simplex Banking offers the Simplex fraudless payment processing, with global payment accessibility. Working alongside the biggest names in the crypto ecosystem, including Binance, Huobi, BitPay, among hundreds of others, Simplex provides the complete fiat infrastructure for the cryptocurrency ecosystem. As a licensed EU financial institution, Simplex was selected as one of the 10 most impactful companies in blockchain in 2020. Put simply, Simplex is making crypto accessible to all, turning the complex into the Simplex. Keep up with the latest Simplex news by following us on Twitter or visiting www.simplex.com.

About BitPay

Founded in 2011, BitPay pioneered blockchain payment processing with the mission of transforming how businesses and people send, receive, and store money. Its business solutions eliminate fraud chargebacks, reduce the cost of payment processing, and enable borderless payments in cryptocurrency, among other services. BitPay offers consumers a complete digital asset management solution that includes the BitPay Wallet and BitPay Prepaid Card, enabling them to turn digital assets into dollars for spending at tens of thousands of businesses. The company has offices in North America, Europe, and South America and has raised more than $70 million in funding from leading investment firms including Founders Fund, Index Ventures, Virgin Group, and Aquiline Technology Growth. For more information visit bitpay.com.

