Insight Optix Recognized by The National Law Journal as a 2021 Legal Technology Trailblazer

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2021 / The National Law Journal announced its list of 2021 Legal Technology Trailblazers, recognizing Insight Optix as a leader in legal technology innovation. Insight Optix is the inventor of Evidence Optix®, the first and only SaaS-based technology that operationalizes proportionality to reduce the burden and cost of ediscovery.

The Trailblazer series is a special supplement of The National Law Journal that spotlights a handful of companies and products that are truly agents of change.

Evidence Optix® empowers attorneys to deploy an actionable proportional discovery workflow that mitigates risk and initiates cost savings from the start of discovery. Bridging the gap between legal hold and collection, the Evidence Optix® framework organizes and ranks custodians to the claims and defenses of a matter, provides centralized data source tracking, and calculates real-time cost projections for proportionality arguments.

"Insight Optix is honored to be included in such a prestigious list of companies that are changing the legal landscape," said Mandi Ross, CEO and Managing Director of Insight Optix. "Being the first to market with a disruptive proportionality platform is exciting, but it is the knowledge of what clients can attain with Evidence Optix® that energizes us every day."

Evidence Optix® gives legal teams the information they need to make specific and informed proportionality arguments, while providing a defensible, transparent, and iterative process. As the bench demands more from attorneys than general proportionality objections, Evidence Optix® answers the call.

About Insight Optix

Insight Optix is a legal technology company that offers Evidence Optix®, a revolutionary SaaS-based technology that operationalizes proportionality in a way never before contemplated.

Evidence Optix® was originally developed by Prism Litigation Technology, a consulting firm with over two decades of experience in the ediscovery industry. Faced with the need to quickly organize custodians and data sources across multiple class actions, Prism developed a technology-enabled workflow to organize and dramatically reduce the scope of discovery. The outcome is Evidence Optix®, a patent-pending approach that quickly identifies relevant custodians and data sources, provides a basis for informed negotiation strategies, establishes cost predictability, and aids in substantiating proportionality arguments.

