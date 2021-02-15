According to Spain's renewable energy association, APPA Renovables, of the solar capacity deployed last year, 623 MW was for distributed generation PV and 2,633 MW came from utility scale solar plants.From pv magazine Spain. Spain deployed 4,639 MW of new renewable energy capacity in 2020, of which 3,256 MW was for photovoltaic installations, according to Spanish renewable energy association APPA Renovables. Of the solar power installed last year, 623 MW corresponded to self-consumption facilities, which is a greater amount than the 596 MW indicated by Spanish PV trade body UNEF at the end of ...

