Einstellung Aufnahme

ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name l Ab dem: Anmerkungen

BMG8827A1128 South Shore Holdings Ltd. 15.02.2021 BMG829271078 South Shore Holdings Ltd. 16.02.2021 Tausch 1:1

CA00249N2095 Ayr Wellness Inc. 15.02.2021 CA05475P1099 Ayr Wellness Inc. 16.02.2021 Tausch 1:1

US8815753020 Tesco PLC 15.02.2021 US8815754010 Tesco PLC 16.02.2021 Tausch 19:15

