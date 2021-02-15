Italian start-up Italvolt wants to build a €4 billion EV battery manufacturing facility in Italy. The site for the project is currently being identified, and the factory's initial capacity should reach 45 GWh.Italian start-up Italvolt Spa is planning to build a 70 GWh manufacturing facility for EV batteries at an as-yet-unspecified location in Italy. The company said that it wants to invest around €4 billion in the new factory, which will have an initial capacity of 45 GWh. Italvolt is currently seeking to identify a location for the factory, with due diligence and evaluation exercises already ...

