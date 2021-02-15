The favorable opinion of the CPP (French ethic committee) and authorization from the ANSM (French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products) allow the operational launch of the HEART study.

The HEART study will be conducted under the scientific expertise of Jean-Marie Bard, Professor and Hospital Practitioner at the University Hospital of Nantes.

This randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study will include 120 people with untreated mild to moderate LDL-hypercholesterolemia. Its primary endpoint will be the reduction of blood levels of LDL-cholesterol, a cardiovascular risk factor.

The first visit of the first patient in the study will be reported in an upcoming communication.

VALBIOTIS (FR0013254851 ALVAL eligible for the PEA/SME, French equity savings plan for the financing of SMEs) (Paris:ALVAL), a Research Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic diseases, announces that it has received a positive opinion from the CPP and authorization from the ANSM to launch HEART, a multi-centric Phase II clinical study with TOTUM-070, for the reduction of blood LDL-cholesterol levels, a risk factor for cardiovascular disease.

The main objective of this clinical study is to evaluate the efficacy of a 5g daily dose of TOTUM-070 and to confirm its safety. HEART results will support the application for a proprietary health claim related to the reduction of LDL-cholesterol, a risk factor for cardiovascular disease.

These authorizations make it possible to begin enrolling 120 people with untreated mild to moderate LDL-hypercholesterolemia in the study.

Professor Jean-Marie Bard, PharmD, PhD, Professor and Hospital Practitioner at Nantes University Hospital, scientific advisor for the Phase II clinical study, declared: "The need for an additional, effective and well-tolerated tool in the clinical arsenal to rapidly reduce LDL-cholesterol without waiting for the situation to deteriorate is currently not fully met. TOTUM-070 offers, in this regard, new promise for patients with genuine cardiovascular risk. By acting on LDL-cholesterol, the risk of cardiovascular events is reduced with a positive impact on life expectancy. Improving cardiovascular prognosis is a major public health challenge. As an advisor to the HEART study, I have high hopes for the ability of TOTUM-070 to significantly reduce bad cholesterol levels in the blood."

Murielle Cazaubiel, member of the Management Board, Head of Development and Medical Affairs at VALBIOTIS, added: "VALBIOTIS is very proud to bring its second active substance, TOTUM-070, to the Phase II clinical stage. The design of the HEART study will provide unequivocal proof of the efficacy of this active substance in hypercholesterolemic patients. This is a key milestone in the development of TOTUM-070 and an exciting prospect for those awaiting alternative solutions. With this second innovative active substance, VALBIOTIS consolidates its breakthrough position in the prevention of metabolic diseases.

We wish to warmly thank all the healthcare professionals involved in this study."

The Phase II randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study will include 120 people with untreated moderate hypercholesterolemia between 130 and 190 mg/dL. Participants will be divided into 2 equivalent arms of 60 people, supplemented for 6 months with TOTUM-070 or placebo. The primary endpoint of the study will be the reduction of blood LDL-cholesterol levels, with several secondary objectives of interest.

Results are expected at the beginning of 2022.

In line with VALBIOTIS' business model, the objective is to conclude a partnership and license agreement for the marketing of TOTUM-070 with a global healthcare player. In February 2020, this model enabled VALBIOTIS to sign a strategic partnership with Nestlé Health Science for the active substance TOTUM-63, aimed at reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes in prediabetic individuals.

ABOUT TOTUM-070

TOTUM-070 is an innovative active substance derived from food plant extracts, free from phytosterols and red rice yeast, developed to act on lipid metabolism in hypercholesterolemic subjects.

This exclusive active substance is especially developed for people with mild to moderate LDL-cholesterol levels, up to 190 mg/dL, untreated and associated with a moderate overall cardiovascular risk.

TOTUM-070 benefits from intellectual property backed by patents in the world's main markets: Europe, the United States, Russia, South Africa and national phases in progress in the United Arab Emirates, Brazil, Canada, Japan, China, Australia and Mexico.

The goal of TOTUM-070 clinical development is to obtain a proprietary health claim related to the reduction of blood LDL-cholesterol, a risk factor for cardiovascular disease.

Excess LDL-cholesterol is a widespread cardiovascular risk factor, found in nearly 40% of the world's adult population, according to WHO data.

ABOUT VALBIOTIS

VALBIOTIS is a Research Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic diseases in response to unmet medical needs.

VALBIOTIS has adopted an innovative approach, aiming to revolutionize healthcare by developing a new class of nutritional health solutions designed to reduce the risk of major metabolic diseases, based on a multi-target approach and made possible by the use of plant-based ingredients.

Its products are intended to be licensed to players in the health world.

VALBIOTIS was founded in La Rochelle in early 2014 and has formed numerous partnerships with top academic centers. The Company has established three sites in France Périgny, La Rochelle (17) and Riom (63).

VALBIOTIS is a member of the "BPI Excellence" network and received "Innovative Company" status awarded by BPI France. Valbiotis has also been awarded "Young Innovative Company" status and has received major financial support from the European Union for its research programs via the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). VALBIOTIS is a PEA-SME eligible company.

