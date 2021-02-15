Anzeige
15.02.2021
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Statement re Submission of Documents

PR Newswire

London, February 15

DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc(LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

Annual Report and Financial Statements (year ended 30 November 2020)
Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting

These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

15 February 2021

Sarah Beynsberger

Director | BlackRock | Closed End Funds

Phone: +44 207 743 2639 | Mobile: +44 771 255 6484

