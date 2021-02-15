Anzeige
Montag, 15.02.2021
Bam Bam Resources: Künftiger Kupfergigant in Nevada? 17% CU pro Tonne!
WKN: A2JN55 ISIN: FR0013341781 Ticker-Symbol: 52C 
Stuttgart
15.02.21
08:31 Uhr
5,310 Euro
+0,050
+0,95 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
2CRSI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
2CRSI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,5706,87019:36
Dow Jones News
15.02.2021 | 18:19
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

2CRSi SA: Success of the 2CRSi Group in CERN's latest calls for tender with contracts worth over 15 million dollars.

DJ 2CRSi SA: Success of the 2CRSi Group in CERN's latest calls for tender with contracts worth over 15 million dollars. 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: Success of the 2CRSi Group in CERN's latest calls for tender with contracts worth over 15 million dollars. 
15-Feb-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
 
 
Success of the 2CRSi Group 
in CERN's latest calls for tender 
with contracts worth over 15 million dollars 
 
 
 
 
Strasbourg (France), 15 February 2021 - 2CRSi (ISIN code: FR0013341781), designer and manufacturer of high-performance 
energy-efficient IT servers, won a number of contracts in several calls for tender organised by CERN (European 
organisation for nuclear research). 
 
The 2CRSi Group has just signed new contracts with CERN, the largest centre for particle physics in the world, to 
supply thousands of compute servers equipped with AMD(c) EPYC processors and JBoD storage systems, in order to 
support the organisation in its latest scientific projects. 
 
CERN is one of the most prestigious science laboratories in the world. Its vocation is fundamental physics, the 
discovery of the constituents and laws of the Universe. The technological complexity of CERN's experiments is extreme 
and computing resources are subject to very strong constraints. By optimizing computing times, the new servers and 
storage capacity provided by the 2CRSi Group will help tackle the many challenges ahead. 
 
As the supplier of a number of leading research institutes and academic institutions, the 2CRSi Group works very 
closely with the world's largest scientific research centres. Having already been selected for its storage solutions in 
July 2019, this new success with CERN bolsters 2CRSi's technological differentiation strategy. 
 
As a result of those calls for tender, the 2CRSi Group registered several CERN contracts, both directly and via 
reseller partners, for a total revenue over 15 million dollars. Because of Covid-related restrictions, deliveries will 
only start in April. The Group therefore expects to recognize the ensuing revenue in the financial year of 2021-22 
(ending on 28 February 2022). 
 
 
- END - 
 
 
About 2CRSi 
Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells high-performance customised and 
environment-friendly servers. In the financial year 2019/2020, the Group achieved pro forma turnover of EUR141.1m. The 
Group today has approximately 350 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and 
network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris 
(ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and is included in the European Rising Tech label. For further information please visit: 
www.2crsi.com 
 
Contacts 
2CRSi                Actifin                  Actifin 
Marie de Lauzon      Simon Derbanne           Jennifer Jullia 
COO                  Financial Communication  Financial PR 
investors@2crsi.com  sderbanne@actifin.fr     jjullia@actifin.fr 
+33 3 68 41 10 70    +33 1 56 88 11 14        +33 1 56 88 11 19 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi - CERN EN 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:        English 
Company:         2CRSi SA 
                 32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
                 67200 Strasbourg 
                 France 
Phone:           +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:          investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:        www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:            FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: 2CRSI 
AMF Category:    Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:     1168452 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1168452 15-Feb-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 15, 2021 11:46 ET (16:46 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
