2CRSi SA: Success of the 2CRSi Group in CERN's latest calls for tender with contracts worth over 15 million dollars.

Press release Success of the 2CRSi Group in CERN's latest calls for tender with contracts worth over 15 million dollars Strasbourg (France), 15 February 2021 - 2CRSi (ISIN code: FR0013341781), designer and manufacturer of high-performance energy-efficient IT servers, won a number of contracts in several calls for tender organised by CERN (European organisation for nuclear research). The 2CRSi Group has just signed new contracts with CERN, the largest centre for particle physics in the world, to supply thousands of compute servers equipped with AMD(c) EPYC processors and JBoD storage systems, in order to support the organisation in its latest scientific projects. CERN is one of the most prestigious science laboratories in the world. Its vocation is fundamental physics, the discovery of the constituents and laws of the Universe. The technological complexity of CERN's experiments is extreme and computing resources are subject to very strong constraints. By optimizing computing times, the new servers and storage capacity provided by the 2CRSi Group will help tackle the many challenges ahead. As the supplier of a number of leading research institutes and academic institutions, the 2CRSi Group works very closely with the world's largest scientific research centres. Having already been selected for its storage solutions in July 2019, this new success with CERN bolsters 2CRSi's technological differentiation strategy. As a result of those calls for tender, the 2CRSi Group registered several CERN contracts, both directly and via reseller partners, for a total revenue over 15 million dollars. Because of Covid-related restrictions, deliveries will only start in April. The Group therefore expects to recognize the ensuing revenue in the financial year of 2021-22 (ending on 28 February 2022). - END - About 2CRSi Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells high-performance customised and environment-friendly servers. In the financial year 2019/2020, the Group achieved pro forma turnover of EUR141.1m. The Group today has approximately 350 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and is included in the European Rising Tech label. For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com

