Form 8 - Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

15-Feb-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
1. KEY INFORMATION 
 
(a) Full name of discloser:                                                                          Dialog 
                                                                                                     Semiconductor Plc 
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): 
 
 The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient.  For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor 
and beneficiaries must be named. 
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:              Dialog 
                                                                                                     Semiconductor Plc 
 Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree 
(d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree?                                                     OFFEREE 
(e) Date position held: 
                                                                                                     12 February 2021 
 The latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any  N/A 
other party to the offer? 
 
 If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"

2. POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates 

Class of relevant security: 
                                                                                   10 pence ordinary shares 
 
                                                                                   Interests   Short positions 
                                                                                   Number    % Number       % 
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:                                   Nil       0 Nil          0 
(2) Cash-settled derivatives: 
                                                                                   Nil       0 Nil          0 
 
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: Nil       0 Nil          0 
 
                                                                                   Nil       0 Nil          0 
 TOTAL:

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities 

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:  None 
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: None

3. POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE 

Details of any interests, short positions and rights to subscribe (including directors' and other employee options) of 
any person acting in concert with the party to the offer making the disclosure: 
3(a) Shares held by directors of Dialog Semiconductor Plc 
 
Director      Number of Dialog Semiconductor Plc  Percentage of existing Dialog Semiconductor Plc issued share capital 
              shares                              (71,268,687) 
Jalal         584,615[1]                          0.820% 
Bagherli 
Richard Beyer 19,358                              0.027% 
Alan Campbell 14,492                              0.020% 
Michael       14,662                              0.021% 
Cannon 
Mary Chan     12,674                              0.018% 
Joanne Curin  2,350                               0.003% 
Nicholas      8,511                               0.012% 
Jeffery 
Eamonn O'Hare 15,665                              0.022%

3(b) Directors' rights to subscribe to Dialog Semiconductor Plc shares 

Director      Plan                Number of Dialog             Grant Date   Vesting Date Expiry date  Exercise Price 
                                  Semiconductor shares                                                (Euros) 
Jalal         Deferred Bonus Plan 29,913                       12 February  12 February  12 February  0.01 
Bagherli                                                       2015         2018         2022 
Jalal         LTIP Performance    43,001                       3 March 2016 1 March 2019 3 March 2026 0.15 
Bagherli      Vesting 
Jalal         Deferred Bonus Plan 11,772                       3 March 2016 3 March 2019 3 March 2023 0.01 
Bagherli 
Jalal         Deferred Bonus Plan 6,514                        5 March 2018 5 March 2021 5 March 2025 0.01 
Bagherli 
Jalal         LTIP Performance    185,550                      5 March 2018 5 March 2021 5 March 2028 0.15 
Bagherli      Vesting 
Jalal         Deferred Bonus Plan 3,291                        8 March 2019 8 March 2022 8 March 2026 0.01 
Bagherli 
Jalal         LTIP Performance    177,126                      8 March 2019 8 March 2022 8 March 2029 0.15 
Bagherli      Vesting 
Jalal         LTIP Performance    73,254                       13 May 2019  13 May 2022  13 May 2029  0.15 
Bagherli      Vesting 
Jalal         Deferred Bonus Plan 20,504                       6 March 2020 6 March 2023 6 March 2027 0.01 
Bagherli 
Jalal         LTIP Performance    189,203                      6 March 2020 6 March 2023 6 March 2030 0.15 
Bagherli      Vesting

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to 
relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer 
making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it: 
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or 
understandings, state "none" 
 
None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer making the 
disclosure, or any person acting in concert with it, and any other person relating to: 
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or 
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is 
referenced: 
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" 
 
None

(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached? 

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)  NO 
Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)             NO 
Date of disclosure: 15 February 2021 
                    Colin Sturt, General Counsel / 
Contact name: 
                    Tim Anderson, Company Secretary 
                    +44 1793 756 773 / 
Telephone number: 
                    +44 20 3060 6845

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] The total of which includes 73,000 Dialog Semiconductor Plc shares held by Jalal Bagherli's connected person. Contact: Jose Cano Director, Investor Relations jose.cano@diasemi.com +44(0)1793756961 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          GB0059822006 
Category Code: FEE - Dialog Semiconductor Plc 
TIDM:          0OLN 
LEI Code:      529900QA2LORU6646N15 
Sequence No.:  93568 
EQS News ID:   1168335 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 15, 2021 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
