RUBIS RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - February 8 to 12, 2021 15-Feb-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Paris, February 15, 2021, 6:00 pm Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742) Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123) Period: From February 8, 2021 to February 12, 2021 In accordance with the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on December 9, 2020 to implement a share buyback program, the Company operated, between February 8, 2021 and February 12, 2021, the purchases of its own shares in view of their cancelation presented below. Aggregate presentation per day and per market: Identification Daily total Daily weighted Market Issuer name Identification code Transaction code of financial volume (in average price of (MIC Number of of issuer (LEI) date instrument (ISIN) number of shares acquired* Code) transactions shares) RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/02/08 FR0013269123 35,000 38.92 XPAR 248 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/02/09 FR0013269123 36,000 38.91 XPAR 291 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/02/10 FR0013269123 35,000 39.27 XPAR 191 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/02/11 FR0013269123 31,624 39.63 XPAR 215 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/02/12 FR0013269123 50,000 38.16 XPAR 316 * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 188,124 38.90

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from February 8, 2021 to February 12, 2021 is available on the Company's website: Share buyback program (rubis.fr).

