Montag, 15.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Bam Bam Resources: Künftiger Kupfergigant in Nevada? 17% CU pro Tonne!
PJSC Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

DJ PJSC Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) 
PJSC Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely 
associated with them 
15-Feb-2021 / 20:13 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press Release | Krasnodar | February 15, 2021 
 
PJSC Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely 
associated with them 
 
Krasnodar, Russia (February 15, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Company, Group), one of Russia's leading 
retailers, notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely 
associated with them. 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)            Name                              Limited liability company Marathon Retail 
2             Reason for the notification 
                                                The notification concerns a person closely associated with a person 
a)            Position/status                   discharging managerial responsibilities - Vinokurov Alexander 
                                                Semenovich (member of the board of directors of PJSC "Magnit") 
b)            Initial notification/ Amendment   Initial notification 
3             Details of the issuer 
a)            Name                              Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" 
b)            LEI                               2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
4             Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
              Description of the financial      Shares 
a)            instrument, type of instrument 
              Identification code               ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 
b)            Nature of the transaction         Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement 
 
                                                Price (RUB)    Volume 
                                                5,271.45       88,411 
c)            Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                                5,171.243      59,631 
                                                5,146.283      100,000 
                                                Price (RUB)   Aggregated Volume 
d)          - Aggregated volume 
                                                5,196.898     248,042 
               - Price

e) Date of the transaction 2021-02-12

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

5 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial

a) instrument, type of instrument Shares

Identification code

ISIN RU000A0JKQU8

b) Nature of the transaction Pledge of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Agreement 

Price (RUB)    Volume 
                                                5,271.45       88,411 
c)         Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                                5,171.243      59,631 
                                                5,146.283      100,000 
                                                Price (RUB)   Aggregated Volume 
d)          - Aggregated volume 
                                                5,196.898     248,042 
               - Price

e) Date of the transaction 2021-02-12

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

For further information, please contact:

Dmitry Kovalenko

Director for Investor Relations

Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80

Dina Chistyak

Director for Investor Relations

Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101

Media Inquiries

Media Relations Department

Email: press@magnit.ru

Note to editors:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 21,564 stores (14,911 convenience, 470 supermarkets and 6,183 drogerie stores) in 3,752 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           US55953Q2021 
Category Code:  MSCU 
TIDM:           MGNT 
LEI Code:       2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   93593 
EQS News ID:    1168468 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 15, 2021 12:14 ET (17:14 GMT)

