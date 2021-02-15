DJ PJSC Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) PJSC Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 15-Feb-2021 / 20:13 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1Press Release | Krasnodar | February 15, 2021 PJSC Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them Krasnodar, Russia (February 15, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Company, Group), one of Russia's leading retailers, notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Limited liability company Marathon Retail 2 Reason for the notification The notification concerns a person closely associated with a person a) Position/status discharging managerial responsibilities - Vinokurov Alexander Semenovich (member of the board of directors of PJSC "Magnit") b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" b) LEI 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial Shares a) instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement Price (RUB) Volume 5,271.45 88,411 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 5,171.243 59,631 5,146.283 100,000 Price (RUB) Aggregated Volume d) - Aggregated volume 5,196.898 248,042 - Price

e) Date of the transaction 2021-02-12

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

5 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial

a) instrument, type of instrument Shares

Identification code

ISIN RU000A0JKQU8

b) Nature of the transaction Pledge of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Agreement

Price (RUB) Volume 5,271.45 88,411 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 5,171.243 59,631 5,146.283 100,000 Price (RUB) Aggregated Volume d) - Aggregated volume 5,196.898 248,042 - Price

e) Date of the transaction 2021-02-12

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

For further information, please contact:

Dmitry Kovalenko

Director for Investor Relations

Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80

Dina Chistyak

Director for Investor Relations

Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101

Media Inquiries

Media Relations Department

Email: press@magnit.ru

Note to editors:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 21,564 stores (14,911 convenience, 470 supermarkets and 6,183 drogerie stores) in 3,752 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

