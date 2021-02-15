DGAP-Ad-hoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV



15-Feb-2021 / 19:31 CET/CEST

DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ART. 17 OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU 596/2014, MAR)

DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, "Steinhoff" or the "Steinhoff Group") announces that further to its announcement of 15 February 2021 the Amsterdam District Court has also today approved SIHNV's application for the opening of a Dutch "suspension of payments" procedure (surseance van betaling) ("Dutch SoP") in respect of SIHNV.

The court has set the following key dates in respect of the Dutch SoP:

- 15 June 2021: voting record date; and

- 30 June 2021 at 10am (CET): creditor's meeting.

The Dutch SoP procedure will not directly affect any of the operating businesses in the Steinhoff Group.

Steinhoff International Holdings Proprietary Limited will now take steps to launch its statutory compromise process under section 155 of the South African Companies Act.

Further updates will be provided in due course.

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, South Africa

15 February 2021

Contact:

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.

Investor Relations

Tyrrel Murray

Phone: +27 21 808 0770

E-mail: tyrrel.murray@steinhoff.co.za