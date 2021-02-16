Global Bank TTM Bank Launches Prepaid Cryptocurrency Card

TALLINN, ESTONIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2021 / TTM Bank announced the release of a prepaid cryptocurrency card. The cryptocard allows customers to pay at any payment terminal, offline or online, where VISA payment system cards are accepted. TTM Bank cards are available for residents of all countries, with the exception of a number of regions, such as Afghanistan, Benin, Cameroon, Crimea, Cuba, Iraq, Iran, North Korea, Pakistan, the United States, Venezuela, and Yemen.

TTM Bank prepaid card supports the following cryptocurrencies: BTC, ETH, USDT, TRX, and BNB. When credited, cryptocurrencies are converted into euros at the internally generated rate of TTM Bank. You can withdraw fiat money from the card worldwide at any ATM that supports VISA cards.

The card is available for ordering on the official website. Users can order both a plastic black card made in a concise design, and a virtual card that can be used to pay in online or offline stores in a contactless way via Apple Pay.

"Cryptocurrencies are the future of financial technologies, and every year, their role in the financial world becomes more and more significant", says Vladislav Utushkin, CEO of TTM Bank. "For being widely accepted, the cryptocurrency market needs services that will bridge it with the world of traditional finances. And TTM Bank cards are exactly this type of product. With our card, you can use cryptocurrency anywhere and at any time: make purchases on the Internet and in offline stores, pay at restaurants and hotels, settle utilities and telecom bills. The TTM Bank card is not a cryptocurrency wallet for storing assets, but a convenient tool for daily purchases, whether it is a new gadget or a cup of coffee."

The TTM Bank card has already been ordered by more than 40,000 users.

The TTM Bank prepaid card is one of the products of the fintech company TTM Bank. The TTM Bank trademark belongs to Btc2wire, a company registered in Estonia. The card accounts management is carried out by the company's partner, the financial services operator UAB Walletto, which has a license from the Estonian regulator. The fiat funds on the card balances are stored in a licensed bank.

