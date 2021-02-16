Change in the Board of Directors of Julius Baer

Julius Baer Group Ltd. nominates David Nicol as new independent member for election to the Board of Directors at 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM). In addition, shareholders are proposed to re-elect all current members to the Board of Directors, with the exception of Charles Stonehill. After serving as a Board member for 15 years and as Vice Chairman for four, Charles Stonehill has decided not to stand for re-election.

Zurich, 16 February 2021 - The Board of Directors of Julius Baer Group Ltd. will propose David Nicol for election as a new independent member of the Board at the Annual General Meeting on 14 April 2021.

David Nicol (born 1955) is a British citizen. Until June 2020, he was CEO of Brewin Dolphin, one of the UK's leading wealth managers, where he led the successful transformation and significant growth of this business during his seven-year tenure. David Nicol's track record in the financial industry spans well over three decades and includes extensive executive and board experience in the areas of finance, risk, wealth management, operations, and technology. He spent 27 successful years at Morgan Stanley, initially in finance and then operations, working across the UK, Continental Europe, and Asia. His detailed CV is available at www.juliusbaer.com.

Charles Stonehill, who has served on the Board for 15 years and acted as its Vice Chairman for the past four, decided not to seek re-election at the upcoming AGM. All other Board members will stand for re-election.

Romeo Lacher, Chairman of Julius Baer, said: "As the longest-serving member of our Board, Charles Stonehill has provided continuity and exemplary stewardship to our company. When he was first elected in 2006, the Group had just started the integration of its first transformational acquisition and benefited thereby from his international banking experience and guidance. Throughout his tenure and as a member of various Board committees, most recently as Chairman of the Governance & Risk Committee, he was instrumental in the growth and transformation of Julius Baer. On behalf of all our stakeholders and the entire Board of Directors, I would like to thank Charles Stonehill for his many contributions and support, and I wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

Commenting on the nomination of David Nicol, Romeo Lacher continued: "A strong Board of Directors is of the utmost importance at Julius Baer. Therefore, the Board is very pleased to have found in David Nicol a seasoned financial industry expert with vast executive and board experience. His strong wealth management, finance, risk management, and operations background will prove extremely valuable now that Julius Baer is shifting its strategic focus to sustainable profit growth, sharpening its value proposition for clients, and accelerating its investments in technology and people. Upon his election, it is therefore envisaged that David Nicol will take over from Charles Stonehill as Chairman of the Governance & Risk Committee."

The announced changes are also expected to be reflected in the Board of Directors of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., which is constituted of the same members in identical responsibilities as the Board of Directors of Julius Baer Group Ltd.

Shareholder votes for the AGM

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Directors is regretfully unable to plan the AGM in April as a physical event. The meeting's agenda will therefore be limited to legal and statutory topics only. Shareholders are requested to exercise their votes either digitally or through the postal authorisation form, according to the instructions that will be provided in the AGM invitation.

Romeo Lacher said: "Our Board of Directors has always appreciated the direct contact with our shareholders at our AGMs. We sincerely hope that once the current health crisis has abated we can return to our long-held tradition of meeting and hosting them in person."

