DT Equipment ehf. (DTE) (www.dtequipment.com), a leader in real-time intelligence from liquid metals and developer of next-generation analytics for metals production and processing, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Diego Areces as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). His hire marks the latest in a series of appointments designed to further strengthen the DTE executive team and ensure that the company has the strategic, commercial and technical capabilities required for the next stage of its growth.

Commenting on the new appointment, Karl Matthiasson, CEO of DTE said, "I am very pleased to welcome Diego to our expanding executive team. His vast industry knowledge and extensive commercial experience will be indispensable, and we are delighted to have him on board as we continue the next stage of our journey."

Mr. Areces who has 25 years' experience in the industrial automation field, joins DTE to lead its commercial activities after a long tenure at Schneider Electric, where he held the position of Industrial Automation Networks Leader, Mining, Minerals, and Metals President and Process Automation North Asia Hub Leader, responsible for driving growth, transformation, and innovation. He will focus on bringing DTE's breakthrough innovations in the metals analytics field to market and developing strategic relationships with customers and significant stakeholders.

"I am thrilled to join DTE, a great team of talented professionals on its way to transform a whole industry thanks to its breakthrough innovation", added Mr. Areces, "It is clear from my decades of working in the metals processing field that DTE's real-time analytics and intelligence capabilities represent a significant breakthrough which offers a genuine opportunity to transform the way producers operate. I am focused on maximizing growth, value, sustainability, safety, and efficiency for all stakeholders, developing strategic relationships, and deploying business-driven technology and innovation; I look forward to an exciting new phase where there are no limits to what we can accomplish.

Mr. Areces is one of the early precursors of Industry 4.0, leading the deployment of internet technologies in industrial devices during the early 2000s. He has been a safety and sustainability champion and a significant contributor to the digital transformation of global industrial customers.

Mr. Areces is a founding member of modbus.org, was a marketing chair of the Interface for Distributed Automation (IDA) organization and a member of the Development Partner Institute for Mining. He holds an MS in Electronic Engineering from the University of Buenos Aires, Argentina, and a CSS in Administration and Management from Harvard University, US.

About DT Equipment

DTE, based in Reykjavik, Iceland, is a leading innovator in the field of real-time intelligence from liquid metals, helping customers to maximize value, efficiency, safety and sustainability. DTE's vision is to transform metals production and processing with next-generation sensors and analytics, driving digital transformation of the metals industry towards Industry 4.0, while contributing to the 1.5-degree challenge.

DTE's solution range combines first-in-industry LP-LIBS (Liquid-Phase Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy) elemental analysis with a powerful machine learning cloud platform, delivering valuable intelligence and predictive insights from liquid metals across the entire value chain.

DT Equipment ehf.

Arleyni 8, 112 Reykjavik, Iceland

Karl Matthiasson

CEO

karl@dtequipment.com

Tel: (+354) 617 1326