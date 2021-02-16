Eurofins Scientific, a global scientific testing Group has brought together its UK laboratories across multiple disciplines to work together to facilitate increased direct to consumer COVID-19 testing, significantly increasing the UK's current testing capacity.

The combined resources of Eurofins Forensics, Eurofins Clinical Diagnostics and Eurofins Food Water Testing will facilitate up to 350,000 tests per week, made available to the general public via home test kits.

The move will see nearly 300 employees working 24/7 to process the samples at five laboratory sites, some of the largest and busiest clinical diagnostics and scientific testing centres in the country. Results are provided electronically, and can also be delivered alongside a travel certificate, for those needing to make essential international journeys.

The home test kits can be delivered to hotels, self-isolation locations and quarantine addresses. A result is returned within 12 to 24 hours and can be used in support of the international traveller's requirements in each of the nations in the UK. Eurofins is on the Government's approved list of COVID-19 testing service providers.

The UK testing rollout follows significant capex and R&D investments by parent company Eurofins Scientific, a global leader in bio-analysis. Eurofins has built capacity to facilitate 20 million COVID-19 patient tests per month globally. The Group has established widespread PCR testing capabilities and has carried out well over 10 million PCR tests to date in its own laboratories. It is using its in-house developed NovaPrime testing kits, which are also being supplied to other specialist PCR testing laboratories globally, as well as NGS and PCR tests for rapid identification of new variants of concern.

More information can be found at www.eurofins.co.uk/pcr-testing-kits

