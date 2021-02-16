ProovStation, the European leader in automated vehicle inspections using artificial intelligence technologies, is strengthening its teams with the appointment of Marcel De Rycker as Director of International Business Development. He was previously Managing Director of IWS (International Warranty Solutions), a joint venture of the German group CarGarantie AG and the British Car Care Plan. This appointment comes in a context of strong growth for the start-up and prospects for international development requiring the support of experienced profiles with solid experience in the international sector.

Since its launch in early 2020, ProovStation has had a resounding success with professionals in the automotive sector. The start-up has marketed more than 80 Stations that are being implemented in 13 European countries and in the US. The arrival of Marcel De Rycker will thus make it possible to support this growth and participate in the implementation of an international development strategy of the product and service offers.

"Joining Proovstation, which has been developing in such a short time an innovative and disruptive AI product and services, is one of the most exciting challenges one can have right now in the constant evolving automotive industry.

They have been able to become in only a few years a European leader in the field of automated vehicle inspection for automotive production plants, logistics, leasing and rental providers and to all major remarketing specialists, and therewith demonstrated their immense competence and drive in the field of digitalization and AI." says Marcel De Rycker

After graduating with an MBA from the University of Hartford (USA), Marcel De Rycker has held strategic positions for more than 20 years in renowned companies in the automotive industry. First at BMW France, Volkswagen AG then Opel AG, he then continued his career as global BtoB sales manager at Mercedes-Benz before joining the PSA group, now Stellantis. Initially as BtoB manager at Peugeot then as Group commercial vehicles manager. After having held positions within the Group management for 2 years and having been Director of the PSA Excellence System and projects within the Brands division, he was appointed Director of the Peugeot subsidiary in Germany. He then took the head of International Warranty Solutions as Managing Director before joining the ProovStation adventure as of February 1, 2021.

Proovstation is a DeepTech start-up specialized in Computer Vision. Its ambition is to industrialize, automate and standardize the automotive inspection process all over the world. Its mission is to reduce the total cost of car inspections and increase the efficiency of the entire process to improve the customer and employee experience. ProovStation is a high-tech automotive operating scanner technology that performs a 360 scan of the vehicle in 3 seconds combined with advanced optical technologies. It allows to cover all angles and captures all damage up to a millimeter. The Station identifies, quantifies and localizes all the damage existing on the vehicle using its advanced Artificial Intelligence. It provides then a time-stamped, geolocated and secure report via the Blockchain. ProovStation customers then have access to a set of SaaS Services (Automatic Reconditioning Quote; Automatic Vehicle Pricing for Resale; Check In Check Out, Vehicle Identification; 2D 3D Photo Studio; Activity Management)

