16.02.2021
EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holding as at 31 January 2021

PR Newswire

London, February 15

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 JANUARY 2021

RankCompanySectorCountry% of
Net Assets
Equity investments
1TescoConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom 3.2
2VodafoneCommunication ServicesUnited Kingdom 2.9
3Murata ManufacturingInformation TechnologyJapan 2.9
4Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 2.9
5AstraZenecaHealth CareUnited Kingdom 2.9
6OrangeCommunication ServicesFrance 2.8
7NokiaInformation TechnologyFinland 2.6
8AntofagastaMaterialsUnited Kingdom 2.5
9UnileverConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom 2.5
10Taiwan Semiconductor ADRInformation TechnologyTaiwan 2.5
11Samsung ElectronicsInformation TechnologySouth Korea 2.4
12Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical HHealth CareChina 2.4
13Astellas PharmaHealth CareJapan 2.4
14NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 2.3
15SonyConsumer DiscretionaryJapan 2.3
16Sumitomo Mitsui TrustFinancialsJapan 2.1
17Singapore TelecommunicationsCommunication ServicesSingapore 2.1
18Verizon CommunicationsCommunication ServicesUnited States 2.1
19SanofiHealth CareFrance 2.1
20INGFinancialsNetherlands 2.1
21TotalEnergyFrance 2.0
22CommerzbankFinancialsGermany 2.0
23Daiwa House IndustryReal EstateJapan 2.0
24Japan TobaccoConsumer StaplesJapan 1.9
25PanasonicConsumer DiscretionaryJapan 1.9
26BMWConsumer DiscretionaryGermany 1.9
27CredicorpFinancialsPeru 1.8
28Fresenius Medical CareHealth CareGermany 1.8
29ENIEnergyItaly 1.6
30ComsysIndustrialsJapan 0.9
31Ship HealthcareHealth CareJapan 0.8
32TBSCommunication ServicesJapan 0.7
33Raito KogyoIndustrialsJapan 0.7
34MiraitIndustrialsJapan 0.7
35Kyowa ExeoIndustrialsJapan 0.7
36MeitecIndustrialsJapan 0.7
37Totetsu KogyoIndustrialsJapan 0.6
Total equity investments72.7
Fixed income investments
1US Treasury Inflation Protected Security 0.125% 15 July 20304.6
2US Treasury Inflation Protected Security 0.25% 15 February 20504.4
Total fixed income investments9.0
Cash and other net assets18.3
Net assets100.0

* The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 January 2021% of Net Assets
Europe ex UK24.0
Japan21.3
United Kingdom14.1
Asia Pacific ex Japan9.4
Americas3.9
Fixed Income9.0
Cash and other net assets18.3
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 January 2021 % of Net Assets
Health Care17.5
Communication Services10.7
Information Technology10.3
Financials8.0
Consumer Staples7.6
Consumer Discretionary6.1
Industrials4.3
Energy3.6
Materials2.5
Real Estate2.0
Fixed Income9.0
Cash and other net assets18.3
100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 31 January 2021, the net assets of the Company were £118,306,000.

16 February 2021

The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF

